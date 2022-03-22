Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 93,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,698,000 after buying an additional 82,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

