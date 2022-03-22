Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.75. 4,571,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

