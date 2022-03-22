Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

