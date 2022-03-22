Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $93.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

