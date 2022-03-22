Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

VSTA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.