Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ VSTA opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
VSTA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
