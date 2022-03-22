Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Ventas worth $39,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 508.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 424.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

