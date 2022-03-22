Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

VERO opened at $1.40 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

