VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.87.
VEON stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38.
About VEON (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
