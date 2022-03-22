VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.87.

VEON stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VEON by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in VEON by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VEON by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 550,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in VEON by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

