Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,318,832 shares.The stock last traded at $210.51 and had previously closed at $210.32.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.
In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
