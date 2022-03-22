Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.13

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.13 and traded as high as C$27.06. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$26.95, with a volume of 2,535,260 shares traded.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

