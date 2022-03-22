VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Volume Tops $42,255.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002588 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $74.46 million and $42,255.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.99 or 0.07041458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,700.90 or 1.00092263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042309 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,430,101 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

