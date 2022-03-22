Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan Sells 5,060 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

