Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan Sells 5,060 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.