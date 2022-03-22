Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.78. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Victory Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

