Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

