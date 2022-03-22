Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $52.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

