Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.35, a PEG ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05.

Vocera Communications ( NYSE:VCRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

