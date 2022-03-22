Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 2,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,290. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $780.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 44.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 18.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

