Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.45 ($178.52).

ETR WCH opened at €153.00 ($168.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of €134.86 and a 200-day moving average of €145.17. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

