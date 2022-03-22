Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

WRBY stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

