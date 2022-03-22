Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.37. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 11,247 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.
About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
