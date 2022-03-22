Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,275,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 46,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

