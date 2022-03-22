Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 346.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after purchasing an additional 212,911 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 850,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.