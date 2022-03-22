Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.