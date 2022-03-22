Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,530 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

