Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

