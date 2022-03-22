Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

