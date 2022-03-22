Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after buying an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

AMP stock opened at $298.85 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.18 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.42 and its 200-day moving average is $294.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

