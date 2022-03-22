Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,110.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 221,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 214,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.15.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.