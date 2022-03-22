Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 22,923 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Evergy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Evergy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Evergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

