Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Raymond James by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 299,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 233,047 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Raymond James by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

