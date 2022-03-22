Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEAV. William Blair assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weave Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

NYSE:WEAV opened at $6.21 on Monday. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.