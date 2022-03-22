Wedbush Downgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Underperform

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.32.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,656,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

