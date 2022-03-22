Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASML (EPA: ASML) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2022 – ASML was given a new €930.00 ($1,021.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/17/2022 – ASML was given a new €845.00 ($928.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/10/2022 – ASML was given a new €685.00 ($752.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2022 – ASML was given a new €770.00 ($846.15) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/17/2022 – ASML was given a new €700.00 ($769.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/21/2022 – ASML was given a new €945.00 ($1,038.46) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

