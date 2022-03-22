West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 215.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after buying an additional 66,030 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

WFG stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,895. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

