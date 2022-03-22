Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.
NYSE HIX opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.75.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
