Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE HIX opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.