Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PAI opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.