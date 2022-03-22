Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,500 Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAPE. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the third quarter worth about $5,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,522,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAPE opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

