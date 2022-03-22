Whittier Trust Co. Has $94,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 221.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

