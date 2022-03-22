Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

