Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

