Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 450 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 161.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 453,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

