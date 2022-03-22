Whittier Trust Co. Sells 460 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

