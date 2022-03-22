Whittier Trust Co. Takes $111,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

