Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $193.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,627.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $66,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

