Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $193.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,627.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.
In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $66,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.