Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Increases Dividend to $4.00 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17.

Wingstop has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

