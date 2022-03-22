Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 43,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,462. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

