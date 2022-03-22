Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.75

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

About Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

