Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to $6.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUY. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 1,071,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,395,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,907,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

