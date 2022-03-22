Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

