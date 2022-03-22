Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $854.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $8,565,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Yext by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

